VIDEO: 39 passengers survive Mpigi bus fire

A total of 39 passengers on Tuesday afternoon survived death after a bus they were travelling in caught fire at Kampiringisa in Mpigi Town Council along Kampala-Masaka highway.

The fire is said to have started from the braking system of the Kabale-bound bus, belonging to Gateway Bus Company, that had just left Kampala.

All the passengers were evacuated from the bus before it was engulfed in fire. However, all the luggage was destroyed in the fire that was still burning by the time of filing this report.

“There was a problem with the behind brake. When the driver noticed this, he stopped the bus at Kampringisa and ordered everyone out. We were all evacuated but our luggage was burnt in the bus,” one of the survivors told this reporter.

The internal affairs state minister, Mr David Muhoozi told MPs during plenary that authorities will investigate to ascertain whether the fire is related to the recent spate of bomb blasts.

"We know that the bus developed a mechanical problem, driver stopped, passengers alighted but it got burnt. We shall ascertain whether it is related to the recent spate of bombs," Gen Muhoozi said before the deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among asked MPs to be cautious and careful about places they go to.



"I want to ask MPs to be very careful about the places we go to and the people we interact with because as I was walking in I saw news of a bus exploding somewhere in Mpigi, we need to be more careful," she said.

The development comes two weeks after a suspected terrorist died when he allegedly detonated an explosive in another bus plying the same highway.

Isaac Matovu, a resident of Kamuli A Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District died in an explosion on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Police said he was a suicide bomber. His alleged accomplice who had disembarked the bus was arrested at the weekend.



VIDEO:A bus belonging to Gateway bus company has this afternoon caught fire in Mpigi District along Kampala- Masaka highway. All passengers were evacuated safely from the bus whose fire is said to have originated from the braking system#MonitorUpdates

🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/W81lFxwxWg — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 9, 2021



