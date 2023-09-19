World Bank-IMF meetings will go on despite Morocco quake

The World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have confirmed that their annual meetings will go on as planned for October 9-15, 2023 in the Moroccan quake-hit city of Marrakech.

In a joint statement issued by the World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Morocco’s finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui, organizers held that they have worked closely with the local government and experts to thoroughly assess Marrakech’s capacity to host the 2023 Annual Meetings.

“In undertaking this assessment, key considerations were that the meetings would not disrupt vital relief and reconstruction efforts, and that the safety of the participants can be assured,” the two officials of the world economic watchdogs noted on Monday.

The WBG-IMF meeting will also bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics “to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.”

Also, it will feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

About two weeks ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake -- Morocco's strongest ever -- killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures.

“As we look ahead to the meetings, it is of utmost importance that we conduct them in a way that does not hamper the relief efforts under way and that is respectful to the victims and the Moroccan people,” organizers said in a brief statement.