Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

A customer pumps gasoline into an sport utility vehicle (SUV) at a Shell gas station in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on February 17, 2022. In Los Angeles County, a new record for gas prices has now been set for the 11th time in 12 days. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Oil nears $100 but European stocks rebound on tepid sanctions.

Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.