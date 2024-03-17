How solar-powered systems have improved water supply 

Government has successfully shifted from using grid as a source of energy for water supply to solar-powered systems to address the problem of limited access to water for home use and irrigation across the country.

The old practice of using electricity to extract ground water (wells and springs) and surface water (streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs) has been ditched due to its high costs of power supply.

The electric water pumps rely on diesel to run their systems. These further need constant repairs, fuelling, and constant servicing. The grid-powered projects are also being ditched for highly contributing to the emission of carbon dioxide and environment pollution.

The shift to solar-powered water pumping is regarded by the World Bank as “technologically proven to be operationally, financially, and environmentally sustainable”.

In its 2017 publication on solar water pumping, the World Bank stated that prices for the solar panels used in water projects had dropped. They also “require little maintenance, making solar water pumping an extremely viable way to expand energy access across developing countries and communities, while creating a strong resistance to shifts in rainfall caused by climate change or unreliable seasonable patterns”.

With the new technology adopted by the Ministry of Water and Environment, there are strides recorded by the directorate of water development, especially in eastern Uganda.

In Katakwi District alone, there are numerous solar powered schemes changing people’s lives. One of them is the hybrid solar system in Alukucok village which is operated and maintained by the eastern umbrella whose regional offices are located in Mbale City.

The system was completed in March 2023 and has 80 solar modules, a pump house, new gate valves, bulk metres and other fittings, guard house, ecosan toilet and an extended perimeter fence.

It serves a total population of 4,500 people in 22 villages in the Katakwi Town Council, Getom Sub-county, Akoboi sub-county and Katakwi Sub-county.

Before installation of the solar system, the power cost of Alukucok pump was averagely Shs3.2m per month which has now reduced to Shs2m per month, thus recording significant reduction in energy costs.

The other key solar project is Agure solar powered irrigation system which was implemented in Katakwi District by the Water for Production Regional Centre – East (WfPRC-E) also based in Mbale City. It gets water from Lake Bisina to serve over 10 acres which act as a demonstration farm for the people of Agule village, Agule Parish in Toroma Sub-county.

The direct beneficiaries are more than 47 farmers from Akaramai and Agule village, with five landowners who are utilising five acres and other community members. There are high value horticultural crops such as tomatoes, watermelon and green paper which was selected for this first planting season.

The WfPRC-E provided farm inputs (such as seeds, pesticides, fungicides, fertilisers) for only one season in form of a seed loan, which farmers will utilise as a revolving fund and farm capital for reinvestment in the next seasons.