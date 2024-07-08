UPDF’s NEC industries can lead Uganda’s agricultural mechanisation revolution

I chanced on the profile of Uganda’s National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) a few days ago and was impressed with the entity’s different innovations and products. NEC plays a front-line role in the commercial wing of Uganda’s Ministry of Defense and Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

Of particular interest to me, from the wide scope of many things they are doing, was the demonstration of engineering capabilities that have birthed several products, including armored military vehicles, and cougar and tornado units.

I was reading about cougar and tornado units for the first time, but along with NEC’s other sturdy military vehicles, they aroused my curiosity about how close their configuration and structure must be to agricultural machinery. If for nothing else, for the fact that like heavy agricultural machinery, those military vehicles are designed and built for tough duty.

I noted from the company profile, that light agricultural equipment is already being produced. As I write this, my mind is set on heavy agricultural machinery; tractors, combines, large planters, excavators, tillers, balers, and others in their league.

A couple of decades ago, before I embarked on my career journey as a management and business consultant, I studied Agricultural Engineering. Attempting to link Engineering knowledge that I partly retired and my well nurtured awareness of how corporations can take advantage of their obvious strengths to scale into wider spheres of production, I think UPDF’s NEC industries could propel Uganda’s Agriculture into an era of high-grade mechanization. This is highly feasible because leveraging the manufacturing capabilities developed for heavy military equipment to manufacture agricultural machinery is strategically a lucrative low-hanging fruit.

Towards highlighting my reasons for the above conviction, I resist the temptation to go into explaining why manufacture of agricultural machinery is important for Uganda, convinced that whoever has read this commentary beyond the heading needs no fresh revelation of that.

The ground is already set for convenient technology and skills transfer. The expertise in manufacturing heavy military equipment involves advanced engineering, precision machining, and material handling technologies.

Indeed, precision machining is highlighted in NEC’s profile as a key component of their activities. The above activities and capabilities can be readily adapted and transferred to the production of agricultural machinery, such as tractors, harvesters, and irrigation systems.

While training and upskilling of workforce in agricultural machinery production techniques would be essential, the ground is already set in NEC’s operations and capabilities due to the kind of products they are churning out successfully.

The demands on the manufacturing process for heavy military vehicles and agricultural machinery are the same.

Military equipment manufacturing typically requires a process that must address high precision and durability. These same qualities are critical in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery to ensure reliability and efficiency in farming operations. As such, NEC can adapt their production lines and processes to meet the specific requirements of agricultural machinery, with relative ease.

The already established supply chain being utilized by NEC for producing heavy military vehicles would serve for agricultural machinery

Existing supply chains for military equipment, including sourcing of materials, components, and subsystems should not be significantly different from what would be required for agricultural machinery production.

As such, NEC can easily maintain quality standards if it ventures into massive production of agricultural machinery. Production costs would be reduced through economies of scale, since the company would possibly be procuring more production inputs that are not different from what it is already buying.

There is obvious advantage in wider diversification of products. By diversifying into agricultural machinery, NEC can tap into a broader market segment that is less dependent on geopolitical factors compared to military contracts.

Purchase of military hardware by neighboring and regional countries may be linked to several geopolitical considerations that do not persist in relation to agricultural machinery. This diversification may provide stability and resilience to the company in future.

Uganda has ready opportunities for partnerships and collaborations for manufacture of agricultural machinery.

There are reliable agricultural research institutions, universities, and government agencies in Uganda. These can facilitate knowledge exchange with NEC and foster innovation in agricultural machinery design and production.

Government support and incentives would be guaranteed. Manufacture of agricultural machinery would align perfectly with the current strategic direction of government of Uganda. Governments support and incentives would thus be guaranteed and would help to accelerate NEC’s advance in the agricultural machinery sector.

If decided, Uganda's National Enterprise Corporation stands poised to significantly advance the country's agricultural sector by leveraging its formidable engineering capabilities honed in military equipment manufacturing. This potential strategic diversification holds the promise to meet not only domestic agricultural needs effectively but would also position Uganda to become a regional leader in agricultural mechanization.

With support from local institutions and government incentives, NEC's potential expansion into agricultural machinery manufacturing holds immense promise for enhancing food security, economic growth, and technological advancement across Uganda and in the region.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant

