Protect schools’ land from encroachers

A resident points at one of the buildings that used to house the head teacher’s office and the staffroom at Gomero Primary School in Nakaseke District. The school is now dilapidated and has a bushy compound. PHOTO / DAN WANDERA

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: School land grabbing. 
  • Our view: Ministries of Lands and Education should launch a nationwide campaign to save public and government-aided land from land grabbers. 

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has asked Ugandans to fight against individuals who want to grab land belonging to different religious sects.

