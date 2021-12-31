Museveni reopens economy amidst surge in Covid-19

President Museveni. PHOTO/FILE/PPU

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

  • In Uganda, opposition voices to a prolonged economy-lockdown lasting over one year- started emerging in the last quarter of 2021 with arguments that the economy that only grew by 3.8% in 2021 was on the brink.  
  • The Omicron Covid-19 variant has wreaked havoc throughout the festive season in several parts of the world with the world December 30 topping 1million overnight cases.

President Museveni Friday said Uganda's economy will fully reopen in a staggered manner from January 2022 amidst escalated fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities that have stoked global concern, including in Uganda.

