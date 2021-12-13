Maternal deaths a scar on country’s conscience

Expectant mother at Koboko Hospital. Uganda has made significant progress in reducing the number of mothers who die from complications during labour and after childbirth. However, more still needs to be done. PHOTOS / FILE

By  Frederic Musisi  &  Rita Kemigisa

What you need to know:

  • Maternal deaths and diseases are major public health problems in the world but are much pronounced in poor Sub-Saharan African countries such as Uganda where the health sector is crippled with ailing infrastructure, a despondent and poorly remunerated workforce and shoe-string funding. In Uganda, according to the last 2016 demographic and health survey, maternal deaths accounted for 18 percent of all deaths among women between the ages 15 and 49; that is at least three dead mothers for every 1,000 births.  In response, government and donors have spent lots of funds to address these issues but it is until one spends time on the ground that they understand it is more than just money, writes Frederic Musisi & Rita Kemigisa.

This infant was Saufa Namulondo’s second delivery. As soon as she developed labour contractions, she was immediately rushed to Mayuge Health Centre IV, like any expectant mother, hoping for the best.

