Orogot in a happy place after DL bow

Ugandan sprinter Tarsis Orogot believes he only needs a little extra time in Europe before he can get going proper at the Paris Olympics later this month.

The US-based runner arrived in France for an Olympic warm up race - at the Paris Diamond League (DL) - on Wednesday from the University of Alabama.

And at the Stade Charléty, Orogot on Sunday posted 20.18 seconds to finish second over the 200m race on his DL debut in the French capital.

“It went well, I just got to acclimatize better,” said Orogot after his race.

The race was won by Alexander Ogando of Dominican Republic in a season best time of 19.98 seconds, despite the race officials calling for a false start prior.

He knows there’s more room to get better before track and field activity begins at the Olympics on August 1. “It’s just phases of training as we build towards the summer,” he added.

Orogot has spent the past seven months competing on the NCAA calendar for his school but over the next fortnight, he will run a couple of more races before facing the quality 200m field at the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, another Paris-bound runner Halimah Nakaayi didn’t get her body responding best over the final 200m during the women’s 800m race at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Nakaayi was in position three with 200m left only to wither and finish ninth in 2:00.53 after Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson had won the race comfortably in 1:57.36.

Youngster Ezekiel Chemos’ debut in Europe ended with a 12th place finish in the 1000m while at the Durban 10K in South Africa, Keneth Kiprop bounced back from injury with a seventh-place finish.

PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE

MEN’S 200M RESULT

1 Alexander Ogando (DOM) 19.98

2 Tarsis Gracious Orogot (UGA) 20.18

3 Ryan Zeze (FRA) 20.46

FBK GAMES HENGELO

WOMEN’S 800M

1 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:57.36

2 Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) 1:58.75

3 Abbey Caldwell (AUS) 1:58.79

9 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 2:00.53

MEN’S 1000M

1 Niels Laros (NED) 2:14.37

2 Pieter Sisk (BEL) 2:15.52

3 Tshepo Tshite (RSA) 2:15.96

12 Ezekiel Chemos (UGA) 2:24.20

DURBAN 10K - MEN’S RACE

1 Elroy Gelant (RSA) 27:47

2 Kabelo Mulaudzi (RSA) 27:53

3 Thabang Mosiako (RSA) 27:54

7 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 28:03

2024 WORLD’S FASTEST MEN OVER 200M

19.53 seconds by Noah Lyles (USA) on Jun 29 in Eugene - Oregon, USA

19.59 seconds by Kenneth Bednarek (USA) on Jun 29 in Eugene - Oregon, USA

19.71 seconds by Courtney Lindsey (USA) on Apr 20 in Nairobi, Kenya

19.71 seconds by Letsile Tebogo (BOT) on Apr 20 in Nairobi, Kenya