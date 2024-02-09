Amoding ruled out for six weeks

Maureen Amoding will be sidelined when KCCA Leopards take on JT Lady Jaguars on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having started the season with a Player of the Game performance against A1 Challenge, the veteran picked up an injury on her right hand during the clash with UCU Lady Canons last Friday.

What looked like a minor injury is now expected to keep the 2010 National Basketball League MVP out for up to six weeks, missing the larger part of the remainder of the first round.

Amoding was already averaging 19 points and is a big piece of Roger Sserunyigo’s side in the fight to take the team back to the finals for the first time in seven years.

Signed from the Lady Jaguars at the end of last season, Amoding will miss the chance to go up against her former teammates.

Other new recruits like Perus Nyamwenge and Ninette Uwineza will be expected to carry the Leopards.

With Sylvester Kazibwe, Martha Soigi and Leanne Nalunkuuma still available to Sserunyigo, the Leopards have the personnel to keep going until Amoding has fully recovered.

They will, however, come up against a Lady Jaguars side with experience tonight.

Players like Sarah Ageno and Maimuna Nabbosa have won the championship before with UCU and will pose some tough questions for the Leopards.

Wounded lions meet

In the men’s game, two sides looking to right the wrongs of last week will clash when Dmark Power and UCU Canons meet in the day’s prime fixture.

Power, pummelled 74-38 by defending champions City Oilers last Sunday, will be looking to bounce back against a UCU side that fell 83-52 to the KIU Titans in their previous game.

Clashes between the two sides have always been intense, but the Canons forfeited last season’s second round fixture after carrying the wrong jersey to Lugogo and ended up in a relegation fight.