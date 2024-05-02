City Oilers back to local business

City Oilers are back in familiar territory following yet another disappointing outing in the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference.

The Ugandan champions found the BAL level too high for them and ended up with a dismal 1-5 record to finish bottom of the log and miss out on making the playoffs that will be held in Kigali, Rwanda later this month.

And to have any chance of improving their performances in the BAL, Andrew Tendo’s charges must now reset and focus on winning the National Basketball League to return to Africa’s premier competition.

“We know very well that for us to return here we must do well and win the league back home,” Oilers’ captain James Okello said after the team’s 110-78 defeat to Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi.

What is for sure now is that Oilers are some distance away from the required level at the BAL but remain the big fish in a small pond back in Kampala, and are still favourites to lift the title this year.

Players like Titus Lual, Fayed Baale, Ivan Muhwezi, James Okello and Tonny Drileba barely played in Cairo, with the hired imports hogging the most minutes.

The first bit of local action comes on Friday, in a clash with five-time champions Dmark Power at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Oilers were too good for a shorthanded Power side when the two met in the first round, pummelling Timothy Odeke’s charges 73-38. Thereafter, the Oilers went on to win 10 of their 11 first round games before turning their focus to the BAL.

With their 10-1 record, the nine-time champions are third on the log but have three games in hand on table leaders Namuwongo Blazers.

Power, meanwhile, remain closer to the base of the table with a 4-10 record that has them stuck in ninth place. JKL Dolphins (4-10), Kampala Rockets (4-10) and Ndejje Angels (3-10) are all hot on Power’s heels.

National Basketball League

Results

Men

Kampala Rockets 70-67 UCU Canons

Nam Blazers 62-60 JT Jaguars

Women

Miracle 62-92 UCU L. Canons

UPDF 51-82 KIU Rangers

Friday at Lugogo

Women: JKL vs KCCA, 7pm