Final calling at Zone V

The Fiba U18 Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers being held in Kampala have entered the business end with the semifinals taking center stage on Thursday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Junior Silverbacks, who finished too in the boys’ category, will take on bottom side Tanzania in the day’s last game with the goal of making Friday’s final.

With only one direct ticket up for grabs in the two categories, the Ugandan sides have their work cut out and must replicate their earlier form to qualify for the continental showpiece.

Uganda’s tremendous work at the start of the tournament will count for nothing in the end if the two teams do not win the last two games.

“We want to win everything as a team, we are not losing anything,” Junior Silverbacks’ guard Brighton Galiwango said ahead of the semis.

Andrew Tendo’s Silverbacks have relied on their squad depth to find solutions for all opponents thus far.

Eli Senyange, Kagaba Musiime, Mukisa Nkugwa and Mathew Kisakye have all been coming off the bench to give the Junior Silverbacks big minutes.

Edrine Ekau is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points a game and recorded a game-high 22 against Kenya on Tuesday.

Even with Tejan Rugette struggling to get going on offense in games against Rwanda and Kenya, there were enough scorers in the team to ensure comfortable victories for the hosts.

The Junior Gazelles, meanwhile, have continued to count on Resty Nanangwe for points.

Her scoring prowess has seen her pour in 22, 23 and 29 against Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania respectively.

Modesta Anyango and Angella Auma, averaging 17 and 10 points respectively, are the other scorers for John Omondi’s troops.

Omondi has employed a full court press against all three of his opponents and this has worked wonders thus far.

“We have worked hard and I know we will be the champions in the end,” Nanangwe said after the 103-48 win over Tanzania on Tuesday.