Nam Blazers in titanic clash with KIU

There is no better time to beat City Oilers. The nine-time champions have already pressed the self-destruction button and lost three of their core players midway through the regular season to leave them depleted and there for the taking.

The departure of Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba will be the biggest reason fronted if City Oilers fail to make it ten titles in a row at the end of the season.

Two of the sides expected to take advantage of the situation are the Namuwongo Blazers and KIU Titans, and when they go up against each other on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, it will be time for each to show how prepared they are to strip the emperor of the crown.

The Blazers, riding on the form of Joseph Chuma, who is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds and second round signing Jimmy Williams, are top of the log with a 15-3 record.

KIU, on the other hand, have a 14-3 record and are third on the log, behind the Blazers and second-placed Oilers, who have played a game less compared to the Titans.

Quite even

City Oilers have won their last two games, against KCCA Panthers and JT Jaguars to arrest fears of a complete collapse but in the grand scheme of things, there will be tough times ahead for the defending champions.

And to beef up and challenge for the championship, KIU added American Zuri Campbell, an American shooting guard, who is already averaging 13 points and five rebounds.

Campbell joins a backcourt that features Joel Lukoji, Kasereka Thembo and Brian Opio and gives the Titans the required strength in numbers going into the business end of the season.

Juf Mpiya, Edgar Munaba, Stanley Mugerwa and Peter Obleng are some of the other players Julius Lutwama will rely on to face the tough challenge paused by the Blazers.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges are deep, with up to five players who can come off the bench and change the game.

Paul Odong, Innocent Ochera and Peter Cheng have all had to come off the bench in most games to make the difference.

The game will have ramifications in the end, with the two sides both targeting to finish top of the log in the end to get an easier route to the finals when the playoffs start.

National Basketball League

Results

Men

KCCA 68-80 City Oilers

Women

JKL 82-48 UPDF

Playing Friday

Women

UCU L. Canons vs. JT L. Jaguars, 7pm

Men