Ndejje Angels relegated

Ndejje University Angels were put out of their misery Wednesday night following a dismal 90-64 loss to KCCA Panthers to confirm relegation to Division One.

After 16 years of top flight basketball, Ndejje, promoted to the league in 2008, must now go back to the proverbial drawing board and find a way back up.

With a 3-17 record, the Angels cannot survive the knife despite having two games left on their schedule.

The university side went into the tie well aware of their situation and started the game like a team intent on maintaining NBL status.

Led by Benon Wobusobozi and Haron Alinaitwe, Ndejje dominated the first quarter 20-11 but were on the back foot from there until the end.

KCCA dominated the next quarters 26-11, 23-19 and 30-14 to put the last nail in Ndejje’s coffin.

Musa Sebi came off the bench in the second half to record a team-high 20 points in 11 minutes.

The guard shot six for 10 from three-point range to compound Ndejje’s misery and help the Panthers improve to a 12-8 record.

“We had our goals but fell short so it’s now time to reflect and get the best out of the team,” head coach John Omondi said after the game.

“We have had a bad run throughout the season. We started well but so many hitches came and took us out of contention,” he added.

Ndejje’s 3-17 record is the worst in the division, with other struggling teams all on at least six wins this campaign.

Financial constraints is one of the reasons the club has fronted for the troubled season, with players like Samuel Ajak and Gatwang Thuok all leaving for greener pastures.

League action returns on Friday with a top of the table clash involving City Oilers and Namuwongo Blazers.

Beaten in the first round, Oilers will be looking to avenge that defeat and stay on course to secure top spot.

UCU Lady Canons, meanwhile, will face off with KCCA Leopards in the day’s first game.

National Basketball League

Results

Women

KCCA 72-50 Miracle

Men

KCCA 90-64 Ndejje

Playing Friday -Lugogo

Women

KCCA vs. UCU L. Canons, 7pm

Men