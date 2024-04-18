Opong latest to join Oilers camp

The clock is ticking. It is almost time for the Basketball Africa League Nile Conference in Cairo, Egypt, where Uganda’s representatives City Oilers will be fighting for a place in the playoffs.

The action tips off Friday at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex, with Libya’s Al Ahly taking on Central African Republic’s Bangui before City Oilers entertain hosts and defending champions Al Ahly.

To help the Oilers’ cause when the games start is Silverbacks’ superstar Robinson Opong, who previously featured in the first edition of the BAL with Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers.

Opong touched down in Cairo Tuesday morning in the company of the team’s managers Muhammad Santur and Ahmed Hassan to link up with the rest of the players, who have been residents in Egypt since April 6.

The Canada-based player had to return to Uganda first to get his visa to Egypt and missed the training camp that was held in Alexandria under the tutelage of new coach Karim Nesba.

Opong, however, revealed that even in absentia, he was a big part of the sessions. The coach and players have been taking him through the team’s plays, and he is confident of fitting in quite easily.

The sharp shooter will add scoring options to the team that already has Dane Miller Jr., Ahmed Bashir Mohammed and Culpepper Randy as key pieces. BAL Elevate talent Khaman Maluach, who played in the finals for Senegal’s AS Douanes last season, is another key figure in the team.

Opong might have missed City Oilers’ first season in BAL but he carries with him loads of experience, being one of the best scorers on the continent. Most recently, he poured in 39 points as Uganda defeated Nigeria 72-62 in the Fiba Afrobasket Qualifiers played in February.

Having made his debut for Uganda in 2017, Opong will be one of the most experienced players on the team.

To qualify automatically for the playoffs, City Oilers must finish in the top two of the Nile Conference or be one of the best third-placed teams after all the regular season action.

The team will be hoping to avoid any mathematics by getting the job done in Cairo, and the work starts tomorrow against conference favourites and home side Al Ahly.

Basketball Africa League

Friday fixtures

Al Ahly (Libya) vs. Bangui, 5pm