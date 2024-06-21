'Dinosaur' itching for victory on return

Musa Ntege, alias the Dinosaur, returns to the ring this Saturday after eight months but he is itching to remind his local audience and detractors of what he’s got in his fists on Saturday.

The former East & Central Africa Cruiserweight champion takes on the stocky Abdul Njego in a non-title brawl, the co-main fight on Nara Promotions’ Sweet Science Season Three at the New Obligato.

Ntege may have some ring rust because he has not fought since defeating Sharifu Ngobi in Luweero in October. Yet Njego has fought twice in six months, the latest being a scrappy unanimous decision victory over Taafu Odoi at the New Obligato on April 13. But Ntege, whose other profession is in the abattoir, trashed any talk about his potential match unfitness.

“As a pro, I always train as if I have a fight tomorrow. So, even if I haven’t been in the ring for months I am fitter than my opponent. You shall attest to this when the bell goes,” Ntege threatened.

In January, Ntege had cocked his guns for Bernard Adie for the Africa Boxing Union Regional Cruiserweight title during Sweet Science Season Two but the Kenyan did not show up.

“All my anger on the Kenyan has turned on this one.”

Ntege is seeking his tenth victory since his professional debut in 2015. He has lost five times, including once against Adie in 2015, a fight he says never happened.

Njego, alias Breaker-Breaker, lost his first two pro fights in 2022 but has since won four in a row, with three stoppages. Can he upset Ntege? Saturday night is the answer.