Masaba calls time on captaincy, T20 career

In a heartfelt and emotional moment for Ugandan cricket, Brian Mark Masaba, affectionately known as "Master Confuser" and "Skip" to his teammates, has announced his retirement from captaincy and T20 internationals.

This announcement was made during a poignant return luncheon hosted at Rozaho Dymz in Kololo, Kampala on Wednesday.

Born on September 12, 1991, Masaba's cricket journey has been nothing short of inspirational.

With a right-hand batting style and versatile bowling skills, ranging from right-arm medium pace to leg-break googly, he has been a cornerstone of Ugandan cricket for over a decade.

Masaba made his national team debut in the 2011 Africa T20 against Ghana in Kampala, marking the beginning of a remarkable career.

Masaba's leadership qualities were recognized early on, serving as vice-captain for seven years before being appointed captain in 2018.

During his tenure, he not only led the team with distinction but also earned the respect and admiration of his peers. His jersey number 49 became synonymous with resilience and tactical brilliance.

Career of highs

Under Masaba's captaincy, the Cricket Cranes achieved historic milestones, with undisputed dominance in the East African region and several championships on the African continent that culminated into T20 World Cup qualification.

At the T20 World Cup – their maiden appearance at the ‘Big Dance’ which was the global showpiece’s ninth edition, Masaba endeared his glowing reputation further with his quotable quotes and admirable public-speaking skills.

One of the most memorable highlights of his leadership at the World Cup was his inspirational leadership as the Cricket Cranes secured a three-wicket victory against Papua New Guinea.

At the World Cup, Masaba emerged as Uganda’s best bowler with five wickets, a tally matched only by pace bowler Cosmas Kyewuta. This victory not only showcased his individual prowess but also his ability to inspire and galvanize the team.

Indelible mark

"To lead these gentlemen out on the field and represent them off it as their leader has been the biggest honour of my life," Masaba reflected during his speech.

"All the achievements we made as a team and the sacrifices we all made as a unit will stay with me for the rest of my life. I would also like to thank everyone who believed in me, especially Mr. Sam Walusimbi, who gave me a chance at captaincy at the U-19 level. I will forever cherish this moment."

Masaba's dedication to the sport and his team has left an indelible mark on Ugandan cricket.

His journey with the local clubs he played for from Nile to Aziz Damani further solidified his status as an all-rounder par excellence.

As Masaba steps down, the cricket fraternity bids farewell to a true legend, who has promised to stay available for the 50-over format. His legacy will inspire future generations, reminding them of what can be achieved with passion, dedication, and unwavering leadership.

BRIAN MASABA

Full name: Brian Mark Masaba

Nickname(s): Master Confuser, Skip

Local Club: Aziz Damani

Playing Role: All Rounder

Date of Birth: September 12, 1991

Batting Style: Right-hand bat

Bowling Style: Right-arm medium/Leg-break googly

National Team debut: 2011 Africa T20 vs. Ghana in Kampala

Vice Captain: 7 years

Captain Era: 5 years.

Jersey No: 49