T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits 10

Flashing Lights On Fans

From The Tribe in Georgetown, Guyana, to Trotters in Port of Spain, Uganda’s fans have made their vibrant presence felt across the Caribbean hangouts.

Matching the West Indians' energy, the Ugandans have brought their own unique flair to the sporting sanctuaries. Led by the charismatic Elly 'Sober' Mukasa, the fans have taken their cricket adventure to the next level, mixing it up with some swinging at the golf courses.

Mukasa, alongside UCA Board Member Jeremy Kibukamusoke and Fred Isabirye, basked in the flashing lights as they enjoyed a round of golf with celebrated Windies coach Daren Sammy and vice-captain Alzarri Joseph. Way to go, guys. Keep swinging and keep the spirit alive!

Slam Dunk Meets Six

In a dazzling crossover of sports legends, former NBA shooting guard John Starks took his first swing at cricket during the electrifying India vs. Pakistan clash on Sunday.

Guided by none other than India’s World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, Starks found himself in the heart of cricket fever. But the true highlight? A courtside chat with Indian cricket titans Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

As the two cricket maestros quizzed Starks on his cricket know-how, the packed and sold out New York arena buzzed with excitement. A true moment where cricketing grace met basketball prowess. This fusion brought a fresh, thrilling twist to the game, leaving spectators craving more of these cross-sport encounters.

USA Caught Napping

USA found themselves in a sticky wicket thanks to the first-ever stop-clock penalty during a crucial T20 World Cup match. The clock was ticking, and not in their favour!

India needed 35 off 30 balls on a tough pitch in New York, but after the USA dawdled, the penalty shaved five runs off the target, making it 30 off 30.

This gaffe made them the inaugural recipients of the new over-rate penalty. The regulation, aimed at keeping the game brisk, clearly caught the Americans napping.