T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits 11

Ghetto Kids Affection

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been captivated by Uganda’s Ghetto Kids of Uganda. Sammy, a beacon of charisma and passion, has been keenly asking every Ugandan contingent member he meets here in the Caribbean about the remarkable journey of these young stars.

Rising from humble beginnings to global stardom, the Ghetto Kids' story is a true fairytale, embodying resilience and talent. Sammy’s awe is palpable, his words dripping with genuine respect for how these kids break barriers and spread joy.

Their story, a blend of struggle and triumph, has touched his heart deeply, making him a fervent advocate of their inspiring narrative!

Shastri’s Teary Tribute To Pant

At India’s medal ceremony, Ravi Shastri delivered a tear-jerking tribute to Rishabh Pant, who took three catches against Pakistan. Pant’s fearless performance at the T20 World Cup in New York, scoring 42 off 31 balls, was a delight for fans.

Just 18 months ago, a near-fatal car crash left his future in doubt, but his dedication and passion fueled a legendary comeback. Post-match, Shastri awarded Pant the team medal and praised his resilience.

The New Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

"I had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident. His return to play for India, especially Pakistan is heartwarming," Shastri said.

He lauded Pant's hard work and quick recovery, calling him an inspiration to millions. Pant's story is a true embodiment of never giving up!

Apology or Just A Statement?

T20 Inc and the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally acknowledged the bumpy ride at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, admitting the pitches haven't exactly been top-notch.

The world-class grounds team has been busting a gut since early this week to sort things out, hoping to deliver better surfaces for the remaining matches.

Despite the tough, low-scoring conditions that have left batsmen scratching their heads, the ICC is adamant: the games stay in the USA.

One can't help but wonder, was this media statement a genuine apology or just a PR band-aid to keep critics at bay? You decide!