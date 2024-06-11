T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Nine

Elusive Universe Boss

Chris Gayle, one of the tourney ambassadors, was missed by the Ugandan players for a golden photo opportunity and presenting him with one of their jerseys.

Adored in Uganda and many other nations, Gayle's hard-hitting heroics, swagger, and chilled-out persona have made him a cricketing legend.

Simon Ssesazi, his admirer, was eagerly anticipating this moment. Gayle was in Guyana as Uganda faced the Windies but left early, missing the post-match niceties.

He was later spotted in a VVIP box in New York, watching the India-Pakistan thriller.

His constant movement and high-profile engagements make him elusive, yet his legend continues to inspire across the cricketing world. Man on the move!

Warner In Rivals’ Room

Opener David Warner was a little peeved when he got out towards the end of Australia's innings against Oman in their T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown and in his state of funk, he walked towards Oman's dressing room instead of Australia's.

The TV commentators, including former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, had a good laugh over Warner's confusion, and (going by the comments on the ICC"s post), so did Warner.

Sri Lanka fans are not happy because of over travelling. PHOTO/COURTESY OF ICC MEDIA

During the course of his 51-ball 56, Warner set a new Australian record for most runs in T20Is; the previous record-holder, Aaron Finch, was at hand to witness the breaking, from the commentators' booth. Warner could be forgiven as he has played for many teams (several dugouts)!

‘Oh Poor’ Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's players were in a hurry to complete the media commitments after their first match against South Africa where they folded for less than 100 and forthwith lost.

That's because immediately after the match, they had to rush to their hotel in Brooklyn, an hour-and-a-half away, pack, check out, and then make their 6pm flight to Dallas where they lost a must-win match to Bangladesh.

This after they had to wait for seven hours at the Miami airport to take their delayed flight to New York to play this match.