NCBA plants 200 trees in Series’ launch

The NCBA Golf Series by NCBA Bank is significantly about harnessing the sport and its talent across the East African region.

The championship over the past half-a-decade has grown to legs in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The Series was launched at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) with a sizable field gracing the par-72 course.

Organizers however took it a notch higher, priding in conservation of protection of the vast green spaces in the country.

The Buganda Kingdom’s Lubiri in Mengo is the biggest green space within the heart of Kampala and the UGC course split by Acacia Avenue follows.

During the Series’ launch, NCBA emphasised the need for protection of the environment by planting 200 trees across the course in Kitante.

“Today, we celebrate greatness. Our unwavering commitment to supporting golf stems from our belief in greatness, and that belief inspires everything we do including helping our customers achieve their financial goals,” said NCBA bank chief executive Mark Muyobo.

“Tree planting is integral to combating climate change and preserving our natural ecosystems. Our tree-growing activities yield tangible and lasting benefits, including carbon sequestration, employee engagement, and community empowerment,” he noted.

The efforts are part of the NCBA ‘Change the Story’ initiative, which is the bank’s flagship sustainability framework. NCBA’s pledge is to plant 33 hectares of trees in alignment with the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which seeks to restore 24 percent of Uganda’s forest cover by 2040.

NCBA GOLF SERIES UGC EDITION

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Aggrey Mutaka 41 points

B: Charles Kagombe 43 pts

C: Michael Bironse 46 pts

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

A: Judith Komugisha 39 pts

B: Peace Muyege 33 pts

C: Ariana Bholim 45 pts

GUEST WINNERS

L: Hellen Lunkuse 44 pts

M: Jude Ochieng 42 pts

NCBA Staff Winner (L): Olivia Nakuya 30 pts

NCBA Staff Winner (M): Francis Kiyemba 39 pts

Junior Winner (G): Aurelia Alexis Akol 42 pts

Junior Winner (B): Gabriel Amani 48 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Judith Komugisha

M: Peter Ndaula

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Peace Kabasweka