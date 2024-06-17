Busiika to host MX fifth round
What you need to know:
The fifth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship will head to Busika Extreme Park this Sunday.
While launching the championship, organized by the Uganda Motocross Club, the new FMU vice president in charge of motocross Arthur Blick Jr expressed his delight in seeing the Busika Track hosting a national championship after a long time.
He said the track will test the riders with new challenges they have never faced before.
“The Busika track is designed to new international standards which will bring the best out of the riders who will race on that day," Blick said.
“We are happy to be back in Busika. In 2012, we made history on this track when we won the FIM Africa Nations championship," he added.
The 12-time MX champion also said they are making headway on last year's resolution to take motocross to different parts of the country as they have so far held events in Kalisizo Masaka, Kyakayigo in Fort portal thereby which has improved the tests that the riders face.
Blick also added that the event will also be used to select the national team to represent Uganda in the FIM Africa in Morocco.
Joseph Mwangala the president of UMX thanked the riders and their parents for always sacrificing and putting their children in the sport while Robert Atuhairwe, the Busiika Extreme Park manager assured all the fans and riders of their safety at the park.
MX Standings after four rounds
MX 50 Juniors
Israel Mpuga – 197 points
Avisha Ellis Laboke - 186
Arriela Katende – 180
MX 50 CC
Jude Musedde- 229
Eadric Musedde- 171
Abigail Katende- 160
MX 65 CC
Jonathan Katende- 199
Ramadan Mubiru -177
Ashraf Mbabazi Jr- 136
MX 85CC
Jerome Mubiru- 220
Ethan Jassa Katek- 194
Ally Kimera- 160
MX 125 CC
Gift Ssebuguzi- 200
Ron Young- 156
Daniel Mitima- 99
MX2
Waleed Omar- 237
Sharifah Katete- 136
Ashi Mbabazi Jr- 112
MX1
Isma Mukiibi- 187
Fortune Sentamu- 180
Ashim Sserwadda – 135