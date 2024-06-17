Busiika to host MX fifth round

The fifth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship will head to Busika Extreme Park this Sunday.

While launching the championship, organized by the Uganda Motocross Club, the new FMU vice president in charge of motocross Arthur Blick Jr expressed his delight in seeing the Busika Track hosting a national championship after a long time.

He said the track will test the riders with new challenges they have never faced before.

“The Busika track is designed to new international standards which will bring the best out of the riders who will race on that day," Blick said.

“We are happy to be back in Busika. In 2012, we made history on this track when we won the FIM Africa Nations championship," he added.

The 12-time MX champion also said they are making headway on last year's resolution to take motocross to different parts of the country as they have so far held events in Kalisizo Masaka, Kyakayigo in Fort portal thereby which has improved the tests that the riders face.

Ashim Serwadda goes through the mud in Busiika.

Blick also added that the event will also be used to select the national team to represent Uganda in the FIM Africa in Morocco.

Joseph Mwangala the president of UMX thanked the riders and their parents for always sacrificing and putting their children in the sport while Robert Atuhairwe, the Busiika Extreme Park manager assured all the fans and riders of their safety at the park.

MX Standings after four rounds

MX 50 Juniors

Israel Mpuga – 197 points

Avisha Ellis Laboke - 186

Arriela Katende – 180

MX 50 CC

Jude Musedde- 229

Eadric Musedde- 171

Abigail Katende- 160

MX 65 CC

Jonathan Katende- 199

Ramadan Mubiru -177

Ashraf Mbabazi Jr- 136

MX 85CC

Jerome Mubiru- 220

Ethan Jassa Katek- 194

Ally Kimera- 160

MX 125 CC

Gift Ssebuguzi- 200

Ron Young- 156

Daniel Mitima- 99

MX2

Waleed Omar- 237

Sharifah Katete- 136

Ashi Mbabazi Jr- 112

MX1

Isma Mukiibi- 187

Fortune Sentamu- 180