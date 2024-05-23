Amus leave 'no doubt' with 32-0 win

Frank 'Video' Anyau was not surprised by Amus' 32-0 throttling of the Czech Republic yesterday in the ongoing ISF Football World Cup in Dalian, China.

"When preparation meets execution, good results come."

As Amus played the penultimate group game of the championship, they are looking to advance to the semifinals and possibly go one better than St Noa, who were bronze medallists in Morocco last year.

With a staggering 15 goals scored in the first half alone, this record-setting win for the Ugandan side sends a clear message: Amus is a serious contender for the championship title. However, Anyau remains cautious, emphasizing "much work to do."

Edinah Nasipwondi led the goal fest with an impressive nine goals before receiving a red card late in the game. Dorine Aujat also shone with six goals. Amus boasts three hat-tricks from Shafiga Tamisi, Desire Katisi, and Shayrine Ikalakala, with Dorine Wandera and Esther Namataka contributing two goals each.

Amus currently sits second in their group, needing a strong showing against another punching bag Canada, in their final group match to secure a semifinal spot. Brazil leads the group on goal difference, posing a significant threat. Amus will also need to keep an eye on the outcome of the Nigeria-Brazil match which will be played at the same time.

"We need to be relentless on both offense and defense against Canada. We can't afford to get complacent. Discipline remains key," Anyau said.





Goals galore

It was a day of Ugandan dominance at the ISF Football World Cup yesterday. St. Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK) finally secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Hungary 7-3. This victory though wasn’t enough as they dropped to the classification games.

Aaron Ampe spearheaded the SMACK offense with a hat-trick, while Sherlin Tukashaba chipped in two goals for the Fufa TV Cup winners. Albert Mugisha and Shawn Bwogi rounded out the scoring for the Ugandan side.

Meanwhile, Bukedea Comprehensive continued their impressive run, thrashing Mexico 9-0 to claim the top spot in their group and secure a quarter-final berth.

Elvis Ssekajugo was on fire, netting four goals for Bukedea. Yusuf Ssebumpenje provided strong support with a brace, while Halid Asega, Edwin Aine, and James Kaye each added a goal to the tally.