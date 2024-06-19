Kawempe, Amus in USSSA semis

Wednesday's highly billed girls' football quarterfinal clash between Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga, at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Games at Standard High School Zzana - Ndejje, gave everything but goals.

Martyrs dominated the first half and turned it into a feisty affair when they were put on the back foot in the second half on a dry sunny morning.

"It (Martyrs) is an experienced team so we had to fight hard but we knew from the onset that we have to give our best in every game," Kawempe coach Moses Nkata, said.

When the match got to shootouts, Immaculate Nakanjako hit Martyrs first attempt wide. But her teammates Sharon Kanyiginya, Nusura Nakiyingi and Catheyrn Niyonshuti managed to get the better of Kawempe goalkeeper Haira Nabbosa.

Unfortunately, their goalkeeper Brenda Angudeyo did not show any fight as Agnes Nabukenya, Hadijah Babirye, Vanessa Namazzi, Halima Kampi and Cynthia Kirenga converted for Kawempe, who are already qualified for the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games as 2023 defending champions.

Earlier than that, Bukedea-based Amus College made light work of Sacred Heart SSS Gulu.

Shaylene Opasi scored a brace in the 35-minute first half and completed her hattrick just after the restart. Ndejje has been a good hunting ground for her over the last week as she alsp scored twice on the same ground for her club Byafaayo Queens as they beat Tooro Queens 2-0 in the Fufa Women Elite League playoffs to get promoted to the Super League last Saturday.

After her goals, Edna Wanda, who was top scorer as Amus finished eighth at the Schools World Cup in China, bagged their fourth and Dorine Wandera added a fifth at the death.

In the third quarterfinal of the day, Sheema Girls School drew first blood through Shamillah Kaitesi but fell 2-1 to Rines SS. Goals for the latter came from Priscah Ayerango and Halima Mupyanga.

A hattrick from Sylvia Kabene led St. Noa Girls School, Zzana to a 7-0 win over Boni Consilii in the fourth quarterfinal. St. Noa's other goals came through a brace from Sumaiyah Nalumu, one from Nancy Mandera and own goal from Mackline Niwandinda.

Thursday semifinal fixtures

Amus vs. Rines, 2pm

Kawempe vs. St. Noa, 4pm