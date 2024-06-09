KCCA tie down promising goalkeeper

KCCA FC have tied down goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa until the end of the 202-27 season.

The custodian has renewed his contract with the club he joined last season and will be looking to fight for the Number One slot between the posts at Lugogo.

Mugolofa initially joined KCCA in the January 2024 transfer window and signed a contract to run until the end of the season.

“I am happy to commit my future to KCCA FC,” Mugolofa said after putting pen to paper.

“I have felt at home during my first six months at the club and I did not think twice about my contract renewal. I want to compete and become an important member of this club,” he added.

“When I joined the club, I set goals for myself and part of those were to get back to my very best. The club has offered me an opportunity and i want to continue competing with other good goalkeepers at the club. I am happy with the philosophy at the club so far and I am ready to go again.”

Magolofa is happy to stay at Lugogo.

After joining the club in January, Mugolofa found playing time hard to come by and ended the season with four games under his belt.

He played in games against UPDF, Wakiso Giants, URA and Maroons, managing two clean sheets.

Mugolofa, a Fufa Juniors League graduate, who played for Jinja North prior to joining KCCA, has Derrick Ochan and Anthony Emojong ahead of him in pecking order at Lugogo and will have to fight for a starting place.

A terrible start to the season in the last campaign saw KCCA finish fifth on the log, eight points behind eventual champions SC Villa.