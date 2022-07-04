Man Utd agree deal to sign Eriksen- reports

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to reports on Monday.

United manager Erik ten Hag made the three-year contract offer to Eriksen after the Dane's impressive comeback with Brentford.

The 30-year-old is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and will officially complete his move to Old Trafford after a medical.

Eriksen's impending switch to United completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

He had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter Milan after recovering due to Serie A health regulations.

Eriksen, fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator, proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

He played 11 times in the Premier League for Brentford, scoring once and providing four assists.

Eriksen was also targeted by his former club Tottenham, but was impressed by Ten Hag after training with Ajax as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

Ten Hag, who took charge at United in the close-season after leaving Ajax, is looking to revamp his new team after they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term.

United missed out on a place in this season's Champions League and could see Cristiano Ronaldo depart after the Portugal striker reportedly demanded a move to a team in Europe's elite club competition.

Barcelona complete move for Milan midfielder Kessie

Barcelona on Monday announced the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer from Italian champions AC Milan.

"The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros ($523 million)," Barcelona said in a statement.

Kessie, 25, spent the past five years in Milan after first arriving in Italy when he joined Atalanta in 2015.

He scored seven times in 39 appearances for Milan last season as the club won the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

The Ivorian will be presented by the club on Wednesday, while Denmark defender Andreas Christensen is expected to be unveiled as a Barca player this week as well after leaving Chelsea.

Inzaghi extends Inter contract until 2024

Simone Inzaghi has signed an extension to his contract with Inter Milan which will keep him at the San Siro until 2024, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

In a video released by Inter on social media, chairman Steven Zhang said that Inzaghi would stay for "two more years" after extending his current deal with the club by a year.

Italian media report that the 46-year-old has also received a one million euro salary increase to five million euros.

Inter are showing faith in Inzaghi despite the former Lazio and Italy forward failing to retain their Serie A crown, won by local rivals AC Milan after a thrilling title race which went down to the final day of the season.

He joined Inter last summer from Lazio when Antonio Conte jumped ship shortly after winning the Milan giants' first league title since 2010.

Inter were about to go into full-blown crisis mode and with Inzaghi just weeks into his new job the club sold Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, key figures in that Scudetto triumph, as well as Christian Eriksen.

No one expected Inter to hold on to the title but Inzaghi did so well folding in cheap replacements for departing stars that they were favourites for long stretches of the campaign.

He created a new style of play which got the best out of the whole team rather than just a few key players and won the Italian Cup and Super Cup, both in dramatic style against arch rivals Juventus.

He also secured Inter qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12, narrowly losing in the last 16 to eventual finalists Liverpool.