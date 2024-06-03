Police crowned Big League champions

Police emerged winners of the 2023/24 betPawa Big Big League following their 1-0 victory over Kataka on the final day in Mbale.

The Cops led the pack from day one, maintaining dominance throughout the season. They secured promotion back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with a game to spare but sealed the title with a final victory over Kataka.

Striker Isaac Ogwang scored the decisive goal, controlling and blasting Denis Kalanzi’s assist just before halftime. Kalanzi was later named the player of the season.

The win took Police’s season’s tally to 56 points, three ahead of Lugazi who beat Jinja North 2-0 in Bugembe.

“It was a special moment and day especially for myself as the head coach and the team, in a season where we worked hard with determination,” Simon Mugerwa, the head coach at Police said.

Police head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Mugerwa replaced Angelo Lonyesi at the beginning of the season after Lonyesi failed to return the team to the topflight last season.

Sam Ssemugugu’s double capped up Lugazi’s season with a 2-0 win in Jinja as the club prepares to debut in the topflight next season.

Mbale Heroes, the winner of the final promotion slot, lost 4-1 to Kaaro Karungi in Ibanda.

Ogwang’s lone strike and Ssemugugu’s brace brought their season’s tally to 15 and 13 goals, respectively.

However, it was not enough to win them the golden boot as Dickson Nuwamanya’s double in Booma’s 4-2 loss to Kigezi Homeboyz put him through.

Fufa initially awarded the Golden Boot to Ogwang in Mbale but later rescinded the decision.

Lugazi’s Fahad Emuran took home the golden gloves for keeping 12 clean sheets.

The relegated side from Nwoya District Young Elephants returned with the fair play award.

Elephants were relegated alongside Jinja North and Kyetume while Ndejje University withdrew from the league midseason.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Awards

Winners - Police

Fair Play Award – Young Elephants

Golden Glove – Fahad Emuran (Lugazi ) – 12 Clean Sheets

Golden Boot – Dickson Niwamanya (Booma) -16 Goals

MVP – Denis Kalanzi – Police

Promoted teams – Police, Lugazi & Mbale Heroes