Shaban finally comes of age

Composedly placing the ball in the onion bag has never been one of Muhammad Shaban's proverbial 99 problems.

A short-tempered mood is, and has always been his fatal flaw in a career that many still believe can lift him to superstardom.

That exquisite scoring instinct the KCCA striker employed when he netted Uganda Cranes solo winner against Botswana at Namboole Stadium on Friday painted just a quarter of his potential.

For close to ten years, Shaban has made those near post tap-ins his daily meal and still remains by far one of the most clinical strikers in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the moment.

Let's hit the nail on the head, he last season's the league top scorer with 17 strikers that came in all shapes and weight.

Colourful fans cheered the national team.

Since 2014, when Shaban, a promising Airtel rising stars graduate, hit the limelight with the Under-17, many predicted he was the heir apparent to Geoffrey Massa's crown as Cranes chief goal grabber.

He is yet to fit that billing, but still in his mid twenties, age is still on his side and he can afford to dream big.

From Onduparaka to KCCA, Morocco side Raja Casablanca, Vipers and back to KCCA, Shaban's career growth has since been punctuated by injuries, notoriety, fluctuation form and money moves.

Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put had opted for Fahad Bayo's European exposure and gangly presence in the box when he started him ahead of Shaban but against Algeria on Monday he may be forced to think twice.

Bayo missed a header early on and was kept at bay by the Botswana defence before Put went for Shaban's pace and timed puzzling runs.

With a chance to top Group G of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after the 1-0 triumph over Botswana, the Belgian will look for sheer precision and more team telepathy against the Algerians at Namboole.

It manifested a training ground execution when three substitutes - Bobosi Byaruhanga, Denis Omedi and Shaban - combined to break the Zebras' back in the 74th minute and send the Namboole into a delirium.

US-based midfielder Byaruhanga took time to scan the field before launching a European pass to Kitara’s demigod Omedi on the right flank, who then delivered a precise low cross to an onrushing Shaban, allowing him to tap in from close range.

It was such a marvel that the visitors didn't know how to respond to it.

In his right frame of mind and physical shape, Shaban can average 15 goals a season and time has come for him to prove he can be relied upon by the national team with whom he has been enjoying a cat and mouse relationship.

Bumper contract

Fans found every reason to scream.

Just like that, Shaban's transfer market value more than doubled.

KCCA might now have to bend to his reported $40, 000 (Shs150m) sign-on fee request to renew his contract else suitors knock on the door.

Expect the price to soar through the roof should he find the back of the net in the next game with Tanzanian giants Yanga already reportedly fighting to own him.

Uganda joins Algeria, Guinea, and Mozambique on six points after three games and that implies the states have heightened.