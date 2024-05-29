Sides shift attention to Women Cup

Kampala Queens (KQ) have a chance to redeem themselves in the Fufa Women Cup on Thursday at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

The side which lost 2-0 to eventual champions Kawempe Muslim on the final day of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) host She Corporate for a berth in the semi-finals.

She Corporate are enjoying dominance in the second division (Fufa Women Elite League) and are a win away from being promoted.

But now, they must show that they are able to compete again with the top sides. These two sides created a good rivalry in the 2021/22 season, one in which She Corporate won the FWSL title. Unfortunately, they faded badly and got relegated in the 2022/23 season as KQ won the title.

Advantage Rines

On Friday, the 2017 finalists and recently relegated Asubo Ladies also have a chance to show they are still able to mix it up with FWSL sides when they host Rines SS in Kawanda.

Rines won both of their league meeting 2-1 in Wakiso and 1-0 in Kawanda and given the form they had towards the end of the league, they still go into this one as favourites.

The winners of these two midweek quarterfinals face off in the semis, whose date is yet to be communicated.

For champions Kawempe, there is still a round of 16 tie to negotiate with Bukedea-based Byafaayo Queens, who have beaten to FWSL promotion by Olila.

“There is a chance for us to be Nalongos (winners of the league and cup double) and we will refocus and give it our all,” Kawempe goalkeeper Juliet Adeke, said in the aftermath of their league triumph.

Wakiso waiting

The winner of this tie meets Wakiso Hill in the quarterfinals on Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Wakiso fended off relegation and will be buoyed by the 2-1 win they had over Kawempe in the run-in to safety. On the final day of the FWSL season, the squad was involved in an accident that left their director Shaka Wilber nursing broken limbs.

Striker Esther Anzoo also suffered a knee injury but captain Zaitun Namaganda and midfielder Teopista Apino were said to be stable on Sunday evening.

The winner of the Sunday tie faces 2018 winners Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the semis. UCU beat Lady Doves away in Masindi 2-1 in their quarter final meeting on May 12.

Fufa Women Cup – Thursday

Round of 16, 3pm

Kawempe Muslim vs. Byafaayo Queens, Kawempe

Quarter Finals, 3pm

Kampala Queens vs. She Corporate, MTN Omondi Lugogo

Friday

Asubo Ladies vs. Rines, Kawanda SS

Sunday

Wakiso Hill vs. Kawempe / Byafaayo, St. Mary's Kitende