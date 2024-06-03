Transfer column June 3

Bayern Munich have opened talks with the agent of Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.



Sunderland are determined to keep Jude Bellingham’s young brother Jobe Bellingham.

Arsenal still planning to sign Raya on permanent deal this week.

Celtic are in talks with Benfica over a potential deal for Bernardo.

Daichi Kamada is set to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Lazio.

Napoli are planning to confirm the appointment of Antonio Conte this week.

Man City reportedly lining up AC Milan's Mike Maignan as a replacement should Ederson.

Jadon Sancho is ready to go back to Man United following the loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is waiting for an offer from Arsenal or Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez and Man United midfielder Casemiro to join him at Al Nassr.

Tottenham could make an offer for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Newcastle will attempt to complete a deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.