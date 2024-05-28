Transfer column - May 28

Enzo Maresca will become the Chelsea coach after the club agrees compensation with Leicester.

Man. City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to bring his stint to the club to an end after next season.

Arsenal have joined Spurs, Man. United, Leverkusen and Bayern in the race for Rennes winger Désiré Doué.

Spanish left bacl Álvaro Fernández has left Old Trafford and joined Benfica on a permanent deal.

Xavi wanted to move on Robert Lewandowski, João Félix, João Cancelo and Vitor Roque if he stayed on as Barcelona coach.

Kylian Mbappé said he will announce his next career move in a "few days" after winning the French Cup with PSG.

Leverkusen have reached a verbal agreement with Girona midfielder Aleix García.

Man. City keeper Ederson is a target for Al-Ittihad for a fee of £25m.

Man. United have held talks with Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Stoke midfielder Sol Sidibe, 17, is a target for Chelsea, AC Milan and Monaco.

Aston Villa have agreed a two-year deal, which has the option of a further year, with Ross Barkley following Luton’s relegation.

Real Betis defender Chadi Riad is set for a medical ahead of a potential £12.7m move to Crystal Palace.

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, is expected to leave Tottenham.

Burnley's list of replacements for Vincent Kompany include Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper.