Fish dealers welcome minimum price for fillet exports

Fish exporters have welcomed the move by government to set and regulate prices for fish, especially fish fillet, which falls under assorted fish products.

The exporters believe that setting minimum price will not only bring fair competition among players but will increase revenue collection.

This comes after the Fisheries state minister Hellen Adoa, told journalists in Entebbe that the $6 set for fish fillet exports will stay in order to safeguard the fisheries sector from monopoly and dumping by fish exporters.

“The minimum selling price was arrived at after a consultation meeting between fish processors and exporters,” she said.

Mr Charles Kamoga, the Sese Fresh Packers managing director, said the move is good since most exporters have been under declaring in order to payless levy for assorted fish products.

“If we have a standard price, we are at the same level, previously, the big players were selling more because they would sell or buy at any price because of the huge capital they have, and sometimes they would even dictate the buying price” he said. Mr Rogers Katerega, the One to Fish managing director, said that the $6 per kilogramme for fish fillet is not a bad idea because that levels the playing ground for exporters.

“I have no problem with the set price and I applaud government for that. However, I would like to ask government to look into the raw material, which is fish” he said.

One to Fish exports to fish fillet to Middle East, EU, Israel and other regional markets within East Africa.

Mr Rakesh Shetty, the Lake Bounty director, said whereas the price capping was good, there was need to look into other challenges to streamline the industry. “It’s good but we should discuss other factors that go hand in hand with prices, for now I can’t say much we will study the report,” he said.

Most of Uganda’s fish fillet is exported to the European Union, United Arab Emirates and regional markets.