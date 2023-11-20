Minimum price for fish fillet exports to stay, says minister

Fisheries state minister Hellen Adoa has said the minimum export price of $6 (just over Shs20,000) set for fish filet exports will be upheld by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) in order to safeguard the fisheries sector from monopoly and dumping by exporters.

“As you’re aware, the fish sector remains one of the highest foreign exchange earners in the economy but there has been little or no proper regulation when it comes to close monitoring especially on what is exported and what is earned back as taxes. Our local fishermen complain of having a lot of fish without any market,” she remarked while addressing journalists in response to a letter circulated from the ministry recently about halting the implementation of a minimum export price on fish.

Speaking at the fisheries ministry headquarters in Entebbe on Monday, she added that: “Fish demand and supply has always been dictated but at the end of the day our fishermen complain and remain with fish locally without good prices and are given throwaway prices while the exporters make fortunes in the foreign markets.”

Adoa said the minimum selling price was arrived at after the consultation meeting between the fish processors, exporters and her technical team held on September 26, 2023.

“Part of the reason majority of the sector players want the minimum price is to protect the fish sector from greedy exporters who have abused the processes and failed the country in raising taxes,” she said.

Adoa revealed that consultations about the set price enacted on October 1 are still ongoing with other stakeholders, ministry of trade and URA before a final decision is taken on the matter.

“It’s all our concern to see that each one of us plays a role, there’s no way one person can come and dictate what is to be done in a whole sector, we have to have a consultation with others” she said.