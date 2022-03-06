Ukraine dominates social media info war with Russia

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Self-shot videos of Ukrainians sobbing amid the ruins of their towns after Russia stepped up bombardments have also gripped people around the world.

Ukraine has succeeded in dominating social media in the first days since the Russian invasion, in an intensifying information war with Moscow that Kyiv so far appears to be winning, analysts say.

