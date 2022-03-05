Putin warns of wider war from a no-fly zone as key port siege resumes

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since Putin's army invaded on February 24, Russia has pummelled Ukrainian cities, with officials reporting hundreds of civilians killed.

Russian President Valdimir Putin on Saturday warned the West of a wider war if a no-fly zone is set up, as his forces resumed an offensive against a key Ukrainian city where a planned evacuation of residents failed to take place over security fears.

