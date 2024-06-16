The standout looks at the Uganda Film Festival

The 2024 edition of the Uganda Film Festival was not just a celebration of cinematic achievements but also a spectacular display of fashion. Perhaps inspired by the recently concluded AMVCAs, where Nigerian stars dazzled with their style, the Ugandan film and television fraternity raised the bar with their fashion choices this year.

Held at the Uganda Institute of Communication and Technology in Nakawa, the event was a star-studded affair featuring actors, filmmakers, politicians, and industry legends. The red carpet buzzed with excitement as guests made their grand entrances, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

With industry icons such as Michael Wawuyo Snr receiving the Lifetime Achievement award and Eleanor Nabwiso’s Christmas Together clinching the Best Screenplay award and Best Actress honour, the evening was filled with joy and celebration.

The fashion statements made were equally noteworthy and here are some of the stars whose looks left a lasting impression.

Eleanor Nabwiso

A muse for Kai’s Divo Collection, Eleanor opted for an off-the-shoulder gown that was both chic and effortless. The textured fabric and her pixie haircut were her only accessories, creating a look that was simple yet striking and making this one of my favorites from her.

Deedan Muyira

The co-host of the night, Deedan Muyira, showcased three different looks, each more impressive than the last. She kicked off the evening in a striking black single-shoulder gown by Ugandan designer Kaijuka Abbas. The dress’s highlight was its mermaid bottom, adorned with murals of Uganda’s film queens, including Eleanor Nabwiso and Cleopatra Koheirwe. This dress paid homage to the icons of Ugandan cinema.

Stellah Nantumbwe

Former Miss Uganda and actress Stellah, aka, Ellah dazzled in a melted gold gown by Tunzi Fashion. The form-fitting dress accentuated her figure and was complemented by her bronzed makeup and a crown. While the gown was stunning, adding a thigh-high slit or elaborate sleeves could have elevated the look even further. Ellah looked radiant.

Kenny Rukundo

Men’s fashion on the red carpet often leans towards the classic tuxedo, but newcomer Kenny Rukundo broke the pattern with his Mad Max- inspired outfit by Guiza. It featured a hooded top and bubble-hem pants, embodying an apocalyptic fashion era. Bold, unique, and perfect with abs!