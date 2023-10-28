Sheila Gashumba: Confidence, authenticity in fashion

Sheila Gashumba is celebrated for her multifaceted talents, but it is her sartorial choices that consistently capture the spotlight, keeping her followers glued to her social media platforms.

For Gashumba, there is no such thing as a dress-down day. Whether she is gracing a red-carpet event or unwinding on a holiday retreat, she never fails to impress.

What distinguishes Gashumba’s style is her boundless versatility and her ability to effortlessly pull off a wide spectrum of fashion statements. Predicting her next fashion move is difficult.

During her role as host at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA) in 2022, she showcased an eclectic range of looks, from a vibrant yellow side-cut dress to a kikoyi-infused creation by Ugandan designer Ras Kasozi.

Gashumba’s wardrobe choices are like a puzzle. You never know what the next piece will reveal. Here are some fashion lessons that you can steal from the self-proclaimed, “Lil’ stunner”.

Know your body type

Gashumba believes in living one’s best life and her wardrobe mirrors this. Her clothing choices radiate her genuine affection for fashion. By understanding what flatters her body type, Gashumba keeps stunning in a diverse array of outfits. Recognising what suits your body type showcases confidence every time you step out. If you feel even the slightest discomfort in your attire, it will be obviously evident, detracting from your overall appearance, regardless of good your outfit is.