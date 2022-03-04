To avoid infections, dairy farmers should observe regular cleaning of cow’s breasts.  PHOTO/LOMINDA AFEDRARU

|

How farmers are managing antimicrobial resistance

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microbes evolve mechanisms that protect them from the effects of antimicrobials.
  • Antibiotic resistance is a subset of AMR, that applies specifically to bacteria that become resistant to antibiotics.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) presents challenges for global public health and is impacted by both human, poultry and animal antimicrobial usage. 

