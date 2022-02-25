Urbanisation will boost incomes of our farmers

Author: Mr Michael Ssali. PHOTO/FILE

By  Michael J Ssali

There is a rapid rate of urbanisation in Uganda today with quite a number of what used to be municipalities now upgraded to city status. 
Wherever you go in the country you will see clusters of commercial buildings where villagers go to do shopping and to engage in some social activities. 
Every now and again somebody erects another commercial building while somebody else erects a posh bungalow to reside in. 
Rural electrification continues to roll out and lots of such communities are beginning to live life almost similar to that in large towns.

