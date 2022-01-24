A woman and a baby. 

Here is how to protect your baby from Covid-19

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • While most Covid-19 studies are focused on adults, doctors say children, including babies, can get infected.
  • Although most infants younger than one year experience asymptomatic or mild disease, babies with chronic medical conditions and premature infants are at an increased risk of hospitalisation if infected with the virus.

Observing public health measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) remains necessary to protect children from Covid-19 infection. While most studies of Covid-19 are focused on older adults, doctors say children, including babies, can get infected. 

