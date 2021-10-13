Signs that your house needs renovation

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

There are several signs which can indicated that your house needs some renovation, some are unmissable such as a leaking roof while others are as subtle as wood rot.

Experts advise that however harmless the problem seems, it is important to take care of it as soon as you discover it.

Leaking roof

Construction engineer Jamil Mukasa says the right thing to do when your roof starts leaking is attend to it immediately.

“The kind of response depends on the condition and type of the roof. You need to hire an expert who will assess the problem and advise accordingly. If they are iron sheets and they are leaking it means they need replacement. If they are tiles, you might need to replace individual pieces,” says Mukasa.

According to Mukasa one sure way to tell you have a leaking roof is when you spot stains on your ceiling or when your walls start getting water spots. Mukasa urges immediate inspection to see how big the problem is and the cost of repairing or replacing the roof depending on the need.

Foundation problems

Mukasa notes that the foundation just like the roof should not be ignored once it starts getting issues. Remember your foundation supports the structural integrity and the strength of everything else including walls, windows, floors, doorways and the roof.

“You can spot a foundation problem when the floor starts sinking or shaking whenever you step on it. Also when your doors and windows do not open or close easily, the frames start shaking or even developing cracks in the joinders, it means there might be a problem with your foundation and this calls for immediate inspection and action before it gets worse,” he says.



He notes that failure to attend to foundation problems in time can led to cracks in walls and weakening of the entire structure.

Mukasa says that when your windows and doors age they start creaking and shifting in their frames, they might start giving access to water into the house when it rains. This is why it is important to inspect each room of the house.

Carefully look at the walls, in particular where the wall meets the ceiling. Foundation problems can cause walls to separate from the ceiling. Other warning signs include cracks splintering up the walls, any wall that is bowing outward or molding, and baseboards that are separating from their mitered corners.

Updating your home

If you feel that your home needs updating and yet you are not ready to invest in a full-blown renovation, there are some minor things you can do throughout your home to create a more modern look.

Taking on these smaller projects first makes the job seem a little less intimidating, and can allow you to save up and think about what you really want in a major remodel.

One of the biggest changes you can make in a room is to clean the walls and apply a coat of vibrant new paint.

Installing new flooring is another project that will bring a new feeling to an old home.

Replacing an old cemented floor with beautiful tile will make a great impact. If you already have tiles but they have become stained and dull, a professional clean-up can breathe new life into them and give a fresh, modern look.

Leave as much open space as possible along walkways and thresholds and avoid bulky furniture that distracts from the room as a whole.

COLOUR

Another great way to modernise an outdated home is to create a consistent, flowing colour scheme throughout. Fresh, neutral walls are a great palette for pops of colour and accents in your interior decor. It is a good idea to carry the same colour family throughout your entire home for a sense of consistency and balance.

Neutral paint colours also make it easier if you tend to change your décor often, as they look great with a variety of accent colours.

Depending on your budget, you can hire experts to do this or you can just consult with them and do it yourself.

