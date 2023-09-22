AI and the talent sourcing process – Part 2

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here to stay, and there is a lot of talk about how it will make processes in whatever sector efficient, including HR. The question that comes to my mind is how AI will make the Talent Sourcing and Assessment process efficient and helpful for HR managers and leaders of organisations. Francis

Hello Francis, last week, we talked about AI helping you select the “right candidate” based on a submitted application. Recall the assumption that AI’s success is based on data, so the AI system will identify those applications that meet the criteria you have defined in the system. These criteria are your markers assigned to the CV content and the possible best answers in the application form.

Your possible next step is to review the process and identify the next data collection point within your assessment process, which is likely your psychometric data. I suspect your procedure will include several assessments before you get to the candidates taking their psychometrics. Remember, even with other assessments, you can use software to help you sieve out the strongest candidates from your selected pool. For example, many assessments may include candidates taking part in written examinations validating technical fit. These are generally work samples that require candidates to respond to technical questions related to the role. They may be asked to write papers that assess their ability to write logically in the context of the specialised area. They may be asked to apply technical theories and how they can operationalise them in the workplace. Very likely, they will need to research via the Internet, etc.

Again, work submitted can be checked for “plagiarism”, simple copy and paste from other people’s work without referencing. We can all use material from the internet, but it must be referenced. Candidates who copy and paste without referencing should be removed from the process, as this practice speaks to their integrity.

Back to AI and psychometrics, you will need to insert the ideal psychometrics criteria into your AI system so that when the psychometrics are taken and reviewed, the system will flag those candidates that “fit” your role. Recall AI is simply helping you identify the best candidates in your end-to-end selection process, which should have a combination of assessments that evaluate different aspects of the role. As mentioned above, the work sample will help assess the technical fit ability to think logically and then write; your psychometrics will help you identify candidates with the best skills and including a behaviour competence assessment will help you identify the candidates that are a good fit with the culture. Your final selection will require you to look at all the data and information, both AI-assisted assessments as well as those data that are “manually” assessed.

The last area where you could consider using AI is having a system that validates candidates’ CVs based on their work that may be posted/uploaded online. In reality, many people post their results, achievements and professional networks on the internet for public consumption. AI can help you validate data as part of the reference-checking process, which should be supplemented with physical verification through conversations and asking for written references.

In summary, we can use AI in the selection process, but you have to be intentional and clear about what you want it to do for you. Good luck.