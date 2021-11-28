Prime

The therapeutic art, cultural space in Gulu

Through Art Keep Smiling (TAKS) Centre,  artist and sculptor David Lukani Odwar  envisioned a space where Art could be used as a therapeutic outlet in Gulu. PHOTO/MOSES OPOBO

By  MOSES OPOBO

What you need to know:

  • Beacon of  hope.  Back in the last decades of the Uganda Protectorate, the clubhouse was a bastion of the British establishment.
  • Today, Taks centre is a far cry from its  old self, the buiding houses a bar,  internet cafe, a small sound studio and uses Art as a therapeutic outlet, writes Moses Opobo.

When David Lukani Odwar acquired the property that was to become the (Through Art Keep Smiling) TAKS Centre in Gulu in 2005, it had become utter ruin. Because of its prime location in the upscale Senior Quarters neighbourhood of the town, coupled with a rich history, many people were offering huge sums of money to the district to take over the property. In the end, Odwar acquired it. 

