Prime

Are our children learning? Latest report shows mixed results

A number of learners are reported to have used various means to continue studying during lockdown. PHOTO | FILE

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • A sample drawn from 29 districts, for the findings on English reading and numeracy shows that many children had remained in the same grade as they occupied in 2020, because of the school closure. Some may have improved their skills without being promoted. 

The ninth Uwezo national learning assessment of children’s basic literacy and numeracy in Uganda, which was conducted in August-September 2021, findings show an even more widely dispersed achievement and suggest that the learning by younger children has been delayed more by the pandemic and closures than that of older children.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.