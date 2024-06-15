Kenyan principal magistrate Monica Kivuti dies after courtroom shooting - CJ Koome confirms

Kenyan Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was shot by a police officer on June 13 after refusing bail for his wife, has died, Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced.

"I wish to confirm to the nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the battle from extensive injuries sustained in an open gun attack in court," CJ Koome said in a statement at 10:30 am on Saturday June 15 , 2024.

The Judiciary family, the Chief Justice said, stands in solidarity at this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share our grief.

She promised to issue a full statement following a meeting of the Judiciary Leadership Team.

"Immediately (after) this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the magistrate," Judiciary Chief Registar Winfridah Mokaya said on Thursday. "Police officers (at the scene) responded and neutralised the shooter."

Ms Kivuti and three other officers who were injured in the ensuing shootout were being treated and were in a stable condition, Chief Justice Koome said in a statement.

"It is clear that the perpetrator's intention was to kill the magistrate," said CJ Koome, who ordered that security be beefed up at all courts across the country.

The policeman's wife had applied for bail after pleading guilty to obtaining Sh2.9 million by false pretences, according to a police report.

"He entered the court through the magistrate's door and fired shots at the magistrate, wounding her in the chest and left hip," the police report said.

"He was fatally shot by a colleague who was inside the court," the report said.

Following the shooting, the Chief Justice on Thursday night announced the closure of the Makadara courts until Monday 17 June 2024 "for security purposes".