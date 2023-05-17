Policeman who shot money lender dead charged, remanded

The policeman who shot and killed a money lender of Indian descent at Raja Chambers on Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala last week has been charged with murder and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Police Constable Ivan Wabwire, 30, a resident of Central Police Station Barracks, Wednesday appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Ms Sarah Tusiime, who read the charges of murder to him. She refused him to take his plea on account that the charge against him is capital in nature and can only be heard by High Court.

"This court has no jurisdiction to hear your case so you will not be allowed to say anything. In the circumstances you will be remanded until June 7 for the mention of your case," Ms Tusiime noted.

Prosecution led by Ms Joan Keko and Mr Ivan Kyazze states that Wabwire on May 12 at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala District with malice aforethought unlawfully killed Uttam Bhandari.

Court heard that investigations are still ongoing, but soon ending pending one issue of checking the mental status of the accused.

PC Wabwire was arrested on Sunday while trying to cross to Kenya via Busia border.

Footage retrieved from the crime scene shows PC Wabwire firing multiple bullets at Mr Bhandari at close range after a brief discussion. The other people who were in the office were seen running out for their lives.