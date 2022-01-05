Kenyans barred from 40 nations despite vaccinations drive

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi. Kenyan passport holders cannot access 40 countries despite a massive vaccination campaign put up by Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  GERALD ANDAE

What you need to know:

  • Kenya whose economy grew by 9.9 percent in the third quarter has been counting on easing of containment measures to support its growth and lift the economy from the Covid-19 slowdown.

Kenyan passport holders cannot access 40 countries, a marginal drop from the 43 in October last year and 54 in July despite a massive vaccination campaign put up by Nairobi.

