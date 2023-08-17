Gun recovered as revellers foil armed robbery in Arua bar

Police in Arua City are investigating illegal possession of a gun belonging to a private security company following a foiled aggravated armed robbery early Thursday.

The incident happened at around 4am when a man armed with an AK47 gun entered Bamboo Bar along Enyau at Niva Cell in Arua Central Division.

The suspect is said to have ordered the manager at -gun point- to load all the expensive liquor in a bag.

West Nile Regional police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said “the suspect shot two bullets in the air to pave his way out but was overpowered by a few remaining revelers who were still happening.”

The revelers beat and disarmed the thug before he was rescued and rushed for treatment and police eventual detention.

“He was overpowered by the revellers and later on they informed the police who rushed him to Arua Regional Referral Hospital. Right now, he is in our custody and the gun has also been exhibited at police,” Angucia told Monitor on Thursday.

“A report of attempted aggravated robbery and illegal position of firearm has been registered against the suspect. Three rounds of ammunition and two cartridges were also recovered from the scene of crime,” police confirmed.

Police indicate that the recovered gun was the one stolen from Stabex fuel station in Arua City when a security guard was attacked about two weeks ago.