Security guard shot dead in Arua City

Police in Arua City are investigating circumstances under which Ben Amaku, a security guard attached to Security Group Africa Company Ltd was shot dead by unknown assailants.

The incident happened at around 1.50 AM on Saturday at Novafinia medical centre located along Rhinocamp Road in Baruku central cell. Amaku had been deployed to guard the medical centre when unknown assailants shot him dead.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, three men wearing face masks entered the facility and switched off the lights. This attracted the attention of the security guard who was then shot by one of the assailants after he attempted to know what was happening.

Muhammed Bayo, the area LC1 chairperson said that the assailants who are three in number came to the facility under the guise of visiting a patient.

“The man came as if he was seeing a patient, but had a gun inside the box he was carrying. After entering the facility, he switched off the light. The security guard realised there was something wrong, and when he shouted at the assailant, he was shot dead," he said.

The West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia said a team of detectives from Arua central division has since visited the scene of the crime and recovered cartridges. She further noted that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Investigations are already ongoing, and we shall be informing the public in the due course," she said.

Over the past two weeks, security agencies in Arua City have been battling with a new wave of armed robberies. On May 1, three suspected criminal gangs attacked the premier betting centre along Transport Road in Arua central division at around 11:40pm and turned off the lights, and made off with an unspecified amount of money.