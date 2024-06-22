17 injured as fire burns Mbarara school dormitory 

At least 17 students were left injured after fire on Friday tore through the walls and roof of a boys’ dormitory at Shuhada Islamic Secondary School in Nyamitanga cell, Mbarara City South Division destroying property worth millions.

The fire reportedly started at around 4:30 am from the Dar es Salaam dormitory that accommodates 202 senior two and three students.

One of the survivors, Imran Jebley said the fire started from the bed of one of their colleagues.

“We then rushed out and called for rescue. It was about 5:30 am when the fire department came to our rescue. We don’t know the cause of the fire,” he said.

He said only one student sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

“Fire brigade came at 5am and tried to put it out but everything was already destroyed. All our books were destroyed. We don’t know what we are going to do,” said Walusimbi Sudais, another student.

Mr Akim Kivumbi, a parent at the school said they are now stuck since all the property for students, including books were burnt.

“We thank God no life has been lost as much as their property was destroyed. We shall work together and see how to sort this issue out and let our children return to normal for them to effectively acquire education here,” he said.



The head teacher, Mr Mugerwa Kafeero called upon well-wishers, the ministry in charge of disaster and preparedness, to come to their rescue. “These learners have lost their items, school needs to reconstruct the dormitory to enable these learners to do their studying. Whatever can be donated will help us to restore what has been destroyed,” he said.